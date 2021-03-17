Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 3.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $260.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,714. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.