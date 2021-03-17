Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.30

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 49299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHYDY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

