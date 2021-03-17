North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.81

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.81 and traded as high as C$14.45. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 54,449 shares traded.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 829,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,569 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

