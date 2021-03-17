Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of HubSpot worth $106,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $13,850,434. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $468.90 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $547.47. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

