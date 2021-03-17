Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,449 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $107,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $365.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

