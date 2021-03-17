Northern Trust Corp Buys 68,872 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Wayfair worth $115,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

W opened at $314.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.56. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $31,223,403. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

