Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $110,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $12,403,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.