Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Wynn Resorts worth $107,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,849,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,037.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

