Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $114,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after purchasing an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

