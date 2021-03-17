Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,121,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Kimco Realty worth $106,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.