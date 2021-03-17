Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Bio-Techne worth $112,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $388.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

