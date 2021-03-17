Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.34% of Stifel Financial worth $121,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,297 shares of company stock worth $10,227,965 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

