Northern Trust Corp Has $105.74 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of Datadog worth $105,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $3,374,972.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,865,199 shares of company stock valued at $189,022,305. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,878.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

