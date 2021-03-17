Northern Trust Corp Has $110.62 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Globe Life worth $110,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Boston Partners raised its stake in Globe Life by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,705 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,773. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

GL stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $101.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

