Northern Trust Corp Has $111.54 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $111,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

