Northern Trust Corp Has $111.98 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Slack Technologies worth $111,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $65,378.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

