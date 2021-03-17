Northern Trust Corp Has $112.52 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Sanofi worth $112,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

