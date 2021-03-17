Northern Trust Corp Has $113.24 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Robert Half International worth $113,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,850,000 after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

RHI stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

