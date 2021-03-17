Northern Trust Corp Has $119.04 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Cable One worth $119,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,846.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.35. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

