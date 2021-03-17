Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.60% of Sealed Air worth $113,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

