Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Black Knight worth $108,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

