Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Insulet worth $108,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $265.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.79 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

