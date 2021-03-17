Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.79% of TopBuild worth $108,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

