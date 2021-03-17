Northern Trust Corp Purchases 222,947 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of SS&C Technologies worth $119,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

