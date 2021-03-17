Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,137 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of PTC worth $120,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

