Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,290 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $106,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

