Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,147 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Newell Brands worth $108,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,303,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.