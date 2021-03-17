Northern Trust Corp Sells 59,729 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.36% of Zillow Group worth $108,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $557,387.50. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

