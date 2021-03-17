Northern Trust Corp Sells 616 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of MongoDB worth $114,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $318.83 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.68.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

