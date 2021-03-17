Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,763 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.40% of STAG Industrial worth $112,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 322,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 183,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

