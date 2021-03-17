Northern Trust Corp Sells 86,788 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,788 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of NRG Energy worth $109,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

