Northern Trust Corp Sells 88,963 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of United Airlines worth $111,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 985,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

