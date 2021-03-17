Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.93

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.93 and traded as high as $46.00. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 25,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

