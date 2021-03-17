Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 82,656 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.34.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

