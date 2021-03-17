NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 861,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,974. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

