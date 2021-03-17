Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Gary C. Evans Sells 24,500 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NVAX stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.46. 1,739,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,495. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
