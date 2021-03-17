Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Gary C. Evans Sells 24,500 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVAX stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.46. 1,739,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,495. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

