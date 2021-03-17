Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $1,134,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Novavax stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.46. 1,739,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,495. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

