Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.56

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and traded as high as $64.90. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 9,542 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

