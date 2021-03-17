NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $383,290.15

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $383,290.15 and $385.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 210.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

