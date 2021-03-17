NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by Guggenheim

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

