Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NUAN opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 452.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.