Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nucor traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.28, with a volume of 77773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nucor by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

