NULS Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and approximately $54.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00147321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00055376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00564922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.