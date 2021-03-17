Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 34.6% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $53.54 or 0.00090651 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $255.93 million and $47.75 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

