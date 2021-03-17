Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NMS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

