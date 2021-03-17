Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

