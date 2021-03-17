NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lowered by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.2% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,763,573 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.73. 25,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

