O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

