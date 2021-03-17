O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 1,448,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,922. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

