Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $301.00

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 351716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £540.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.